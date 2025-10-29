Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Mazatlan
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mazatlan, Mexico

apartments
22
houses
6
28 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 689 m²
Discover Riviera Condos, located in Mazatlán's Golden Zone! Offering 2 floor plans boasting …
$168,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 581 m²
Discover Boca de Mar, located in the Mazatlán Malecón. This incredible oceanfront developmen…
$195,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 184 m²
Experience golf course living at its finest in this elegant 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo span…
$275,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 915 m²
Located on the Marina Mazatlán Golf Course is the majestic IWA Hotel & Residences. This stun…
$368,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlan, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 667 m²
Discover Turquesa located in Cerritos, Mazatlán! Offering various floor plans with a LOCK-OF…
$151,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 098 m²
Discover Villa Vicario, located in the Downtown Area of Mazatlán! Villa Vicario offers you a…
$343,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 618 m²
Discover Tranquil Living at BLUE LIFE Residences, Mazatlán! Welcome to your new home in the …
$151,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 721 m²
Discover Katara Tower located in Mazatlán. Katara Tower is a low-density development compris…
$117,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 090 m²
Discover the perfect blend of elegance and comfort at Porto Blanco Residences, where luxury …
$390,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 327 m²
Welcome to Praia Malecón, where the essence of a hotel meets the comfort of your own condo, …
$150,000
3 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 184 m²
Discover Sonterra II, located in the north of Mazatlán. This incredible single-family home d…
$201,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 285 m²
Located on the Marina Mazatlán Golf Course is the majestic IWA Hotel & Residences. This stun…
$836,000
3 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 4 488 m²
Step into the ultimate coastal lifestyle with this fully furnished beachfront penthouse, per…
$1,42M
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 464 m²
Discover QABU – A Unique Residential Experience Experience modern living in the exclusive QA…
$142,000
3 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 335 m²
Experience modern living in one of Mazatlán’s most sought-after residential communities—Resi…
$215,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 814 m²
QABU Boutique Living is a stunning residential development just 722 feet from the beach in M…
$197,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 807 m²
Villa Vicario offers you a heated swimming pool, concierge service, pet-friendly facilities,…
$237,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 464 m²
Artemisa Beach Residences consists of 191 condos, studios & penthouses with 1, 2 & 3 bedroom…
$421,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 515 m²
Welcome to Praia Malecón, where the essence of a hotel meets the comfort of your own condo, …
$205,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 662 m²
Located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Oceanna offers 662 Ft2 to 807 Ft2 of living space in these 2-b…
$175,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 753 m²
Discover Litoral Condos, located on the Malecón of Mazatlán! Litoral Ocean Condos consists o…
$256,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 936 m²
Discover Mazatlan Condo Torre Playa Azul, the ideal place to begin your new life in Mazatlán…
$147,000
2 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 830 m²
Located on the Marina Mazatlán Golf Course is the majestic IWA Hotel & Residences. This stun…
$736,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 786 m²
Beachfront paradise at Playa Escondida Condos, Mazatlán. Welcome to your tranquil retreat in…
$169,999
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 335 m²
Discover Boca de Mar, located in the Mazatlán Malecón. This incredible oceanfront developmen…
$379,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 505 m²
Artemisa Beach Residences consists of 191 condos, studios & penthouses with 1, 2 & 3 bedroom…
$186,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 319 m²
Discover Litoral Condos, located on the Malecón of Mazatlán! Imagine waking up to the great …
$427,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Condo 3 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 262 m²
Experience luxury living at Porto Blanco Condos Embrace the ultimate in modern living with t…
$278,000
Properties features in Mazatlan, Mexico

