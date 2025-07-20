Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Los Cabos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Los Cabos Municipality, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Magnificent house located on Santa Catarina Island that has the followingFeatures:Department…
$172,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful house located in one of the best areas of Baja California.This wonderful house has…
$171,985
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Los Cabos Municipality, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go