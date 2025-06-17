Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Los Cabos Municipality, Mexico

2 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 205 m²
Experience refined coastal living at Casa Blake, the iconic centerpiece of the Marina Villag…
$1,70M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 770 m²
This 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom penthouse offers 350.2 square meters (3,770 square feet) of ref…
$1,63M
