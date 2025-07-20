Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Las Jarretaderas
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico

houses
4
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Discover your ideal home! Discover your ideal home! House furnished with everything you need…
$231,105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 075 m²
Located in the prestigious community of the El Tigre Golf Field, this villa perfectly combin…
$3,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
He lives in the exclusive community of Puntacala, within the prestigious golf course El Tigr…
$752,434
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Beautiful house in private preserve - without living and ready to releaseLocated in a corner…
$10,744
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go