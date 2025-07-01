Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Ixtapan de la Sal
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ixtapan de la Sal, Mexico

houses
3
3 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Rancho San Diego, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Rancho San Diego, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 050 m²
Welcome to the serene Paradise of Ixtapan de la Sal, where tranquility meets elegance. This …
$26,75M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Portezuelos Uno San Andres, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Portezuelos Uno San Andres, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
House located in the Rancho San Diego subdivision that has the following characteristics:492…
$8,43M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Rancho San Diego, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Rancho San Diego, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
House that consists of:299 m2 of land, 602 m2 of construction.Ground floor.Dining room, kitc…
$9,09M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ixtapan de la Sal, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go