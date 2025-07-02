Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Ixtapaluca
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ixtapaluca, Mexico

houses
6
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in San Buenaventura, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Buenaventura, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Land: 73.39 m2, Construction: 67.61 m2San Buenaventura Ixtapaluca Edo. Cash onlyWe do not se…
$1,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ixtapaluca, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ixtapaluca, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUE1,100,000.00Commercial value$ 1,501,500M2 of land: 60.03M2 of construction:…
$1,10M
Leave a request
House in Colonia General Manuel Avila Camacho, Mexico
House
Colonia General Manuel Avila Camacho, Mexico
Area 300 m²
Land: 8000 m2, construction: 300 m2Manuel Avila Camacho, Ixtapaluca, State of MexicoHouse ro…
$1,16M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Ixtapaluca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ixtapaluca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
By appointmentImmediate deliveryCommercial value: 1,018,800Opportunity value: $ 529,776House…
$1,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ixtapaluca, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Ixtapaluca, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
House located in Hacienda Las Palmas that has the following characteristics:74 m2 of land, 9…
$1,11M
Leave a request
House in Colonia General Manuel Avila Camacho, Mexico
House
Colonia General Manuel Avila Camacho, Mexico
Area 300 m²
Land 8000 m2, construction 300 m2House and BodaCash onlyWe do not sell auctions, we sell rea…
$1,16M
Leave a request

Properties features in Ixtapaluca, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go