Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Hidalgo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Hidalgo, Mexico

Pachuca
8
Tulancingo de Bravo
3
42 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Huichapan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Huichapan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Lot of land with dimensions of 1,981 m2, with built area of ​​210 ms.Spectacular land in the…
$1,55M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
120 m2 of land, 165 m2 of construction.House developed on 2 levels that has the following ch…
$1,31M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Zempoala, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Zempoala, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Nice 2 level house with an option to expand.Very close to schools and with all services.It c…
$1,42M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Tepatepec, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tepatepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentHouse room consists of 2 levelsM2 of land: 180Construction m…
$2,43M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUEM2 of land: 202.65Construction m2: 270House for sale that has the following…
$4,13M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Santiago Tulantepec, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santiago Tulantepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
- Opportunity value$2,146,000-Charger value$ 2,682,500M2 of land: 859.15Construction m2: 370…
$2,15M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tulancingo de Bravo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tulancingo de Bravo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Tulancingo. Developed on two levels, on an area of ​​400 square meters and with a constricti…
$2,20M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
M2 of land: 105Construction m2: 96.25Housing house that has the following characteristics:- …
$1,02M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tula de Allende, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tula de Allende, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointment105 meters land110 meters constructionHouse that consists of…
$1,27M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUE$ 2,835,000Commercial value$ 3,827,250226 construction.140 of land.Beautifu…
$2,84M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
180 construction.180 of land.Pretty and wide house, it has an excellent distribution consist…
$2,93M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Acayuca, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Acayuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Land surface 152 square meters of land, 287 meters built, two levelsExcellent property that …
$2,60M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Pedro Nopancalco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Pedro Nopancalco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUECommercial valueM2 of land: 136M2 of construction: 164.4Beautiful room room…
$2,80M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cardonal, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cardonal, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
House for sale - Atitalaquia, Hidalgo - Excellent opportunity!Location: Atitalachia, Hidalgo…
$1,68M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Spacious house with commercial potential in Pachuca, Hidalgo📐 terreno: 200 m²🏗 Construction:…
$8,90M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Santa Julia, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Julia, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
House located in the Santa Julia neighborhood that has the following characteristics:170 m2 …
$3,05M
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
House 10 bedrooms
Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 404 m²
Emiliano Zapata Residential House for Sale Emiliano Zapata Hidalgo. Ground floor.- Three dep…
$2,16M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Apan, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Apan, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
House located in the Loma Bonita neighborhood that has the following characteristics:400 m2 …
$2,36M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Mixquiahuala, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mixquiahuala, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
HOUSE ROOM IN MIXQUIAHUALA NORTE, 2 bedrooms, 1 parking lot, gardenVery wide from: 216 of la…
$1,19M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 284 m²
Parking, room, dining room, with good lighting, excellent location, the main bedroom has bat…
$3,08M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zacualtipan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zacualtipan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 468 m²
468.73 of construction.461.88 of land.Pretty and wide house, it has an excellent distributio…
$2,80M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Antonio el Desmonte, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Antonio el Desmonte, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:120 m2 of land, 250 m2 o…
$3,63M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Tula, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tula, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Land: 130Construction: 105Beautiful house for sale that has the following characteristics:PB…
$1,24M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Single Opportunity Lovely House for Sale Fuentes del Valle Fractionation in Pachuca, Hidalgo…
$2,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Azoyatla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Azoyatla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
-It immediately- By appointmentHouse developed on 2 levels that have the following character…
$2,19M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Tulancingo de Bravo, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Tulancingo de Bravo, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
-In immediate- By appointmentHouse located in the Almicar subdivision that has the following…
$2,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuquilla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
House located in the Valle de las Star subdivision. House that counts on the ground floor w…
$1,40M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Acayuca, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Acayuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
152 m2 of land, 287m2 of construction.House developed on 2 levels that has the following cha…
$2,60M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
House room in safe, private and quiet fractionation San MiguelLand surface: 174.48 m²Constru…
$2,66M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Cardonal, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Cardonal, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
- Opportunity value1,426,000.00- Commercial value$ 1946,490M2 of land: 300Construction m2: 1…
$1,43M
Leave a request

Property types in Hidalgo

houses

Properties features in Hidalgo, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go