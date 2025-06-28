Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico

houses
14
14 properties total found
3 bedroom house
3 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
135 m2 of land, 213 m2 of construction.2 -level house consisting of: living room, dining roo…
$2,35M
2 bedroom house
2 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
House for sale*Only count*House located in the residential park area that has the following …
$1,21M
3 bedroom house
3 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
House room developed in 1 level consisting of: living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms…
$1,47M
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house
2 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Nice and large house located in the Santa María Magdalena neighborhood in CoacalcoIt consist…
$950,000
3 bedroom house
3 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
House located in the forests section that has the following characteristics:134 m2 of land, …
$1,08M
3 bedroom house
3 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
House built on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:164 m2 of land, 272 m2 of co…
$1,30M
2 bedroom house
2 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
House for sale*Only count*House located on the Boulevard Coacalco that has the following cha…
$1,39M
2 bedroom house
2 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
House built on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:126 m2 of land, 82 m2 of con…
$1,60M
2 bedroom house
2 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Linda house located in Coacalco.This house consists of 80m2 of construction, and consists of…
$990,495
2 bedroom house
2 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
House for sale in Coacalco, State of MexicoDiscover your new home in one of the highest grow…
$2,05M
2 bedroom house
2 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
House located in Villa de las Flores that has the following characteristics:126 m2 of land, …
$2,46M
3 bedroom house
3 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
126 m2 of land, 90 m2 of construction.House room, developed at 1 level, composed of: garage,…
$2,46M
3 bedroom house
3 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
M2 of land: 112.5M2 of construction: 98.55House that consists ofP.B:- Access,- Hall-estancia…
$1,61M
2 bedroom house
2 bedroom house
Coacalco de Berriozabal, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Casa Quadruplex, consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1 dining room, living room, …
$1,20M
