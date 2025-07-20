Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Chihuahua
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Chihuahua, Mexico

Chihuahua City
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Chihuahua City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chihuahua City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 775 m²
Acquire the 2 houses at the price:Opportunity value: $ 21,627,995.84Sales of two houses with…
$116,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Chihuahua City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chihuahua City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
90.7 of construction.Pretty and cozy sale house in fractionation, it has an excellent distri…
$59,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Chihuahua City, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Chihuahua City, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
69.9 of construction.Pretty and cozy sale house in fractionation, it has an excellent distri…
$50,929
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Meoqui, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Meoqui, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
139.8 of construction.Pretty and wide house in condominium, has an excellent distribution co…
$65,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chihuahua, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go