Houses for sale in Chihuahua City, Mexico

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Chihuahua City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chihuahua City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
90.7 of construction.Pretty and cozy sale house in fractionation, it has an excellent distri…
$1,11M
3 bedroom house in Chihuahua City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chihuahua City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 775 m²
Acquire the 2 houses at the price:Opportunity value: $ 21,627,995.84Sales of two houses with…
$2,16B
2 bedroom house in Chihuahua City, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Chihuahua City, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
69.9 of construction.Pretty and cozy sale house in fractionation, it has an excellent distri…
$947,600
