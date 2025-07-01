Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chiapas, Mexico

Tuxtla Gutiérrez
8
Tapachula
4
15 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 373 m²
- Immediate delivery- By appointment- Opportunity value$2,579,750- Commercial value$ 3 ,793,…
$3,04M
2 bedroom house in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Developed house that has 1 parking drawer, and an excellent distribution consisting of:Livin…
$1,04M
3 bedroom house in Valle Morelos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Valle Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Terreno 331 M2Construction 167 m2Casa has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and large open sp…
$1,26M
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Tapachula, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tapachula, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Linda house located in Los Naranjos Tapachula Chiapas.Features:It has 150m2 of construction …
$1,32M
2 bedroom house in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 421 m²
Description: Two -level room home.Total land area 405.25 m2Construction surface 421.50 m2Lon…
$3,29M
3 bedroom house in San Lucas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Lucas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Linda Casa located in Barrio San Lucas.Features:It has 200m2 construction and is distributed…
$1,50M
3 bedroom house in Tapachula, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tapachula, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 501 m²
House located in the February 5 neighborhood that has the following characteristics:567 m2 o…
$9,96M
3 bedroom house in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 394 m²
Beautiful house developed with 3 parking drawers, and an excellent distribution consisting o…
$3,99M
4 bedroom house in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Linda house located in the Chiapas Arboledas.Features:It has 400m2, and is distributed in th…
$1,38M
2 bedroom house in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Total land area 116.00 m2Construction surface 114.35 m2Latitude19 0540680 longitud 96 060376…
$1,19M
3 bedroom house in Tapachula, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tapachula, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Linda house located in the magisterial orange.Features:This beautiful house has 200m2 of con…
$1,10M
3 bedroom house in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Beautiful house developed with 1 parking drawer, and an excellent distribution consisting of…
$1,33M
3 bedroom house in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 243 m²
Beautiful developed house that has 2 parking drawers, and an excellent distribution consisti…
$1,66M
4 bedroom house in Comitan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Comitan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Beautiful house developed with 2 parking drawers, and an excellent distribution consisting o…
$1,42M
5 bedroom house in Tapachula, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tapachula, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Land 346m2Construction 400m2Broad and well distributed house, perfect for a large family. In…
$3,00M
