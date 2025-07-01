Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Chapala
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Chapala, Mexico

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 847 m²
House for sale in San Antonio Tlayacapan. 450 m2 of land and 847 M2 M2 MenJust 10 min from …
$16,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ajijic, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ajijic, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
House for sale in La Floresta, Ajijic. 700 m2 of land 255 m2 of construction.House in the e…
$9,10M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Antonio Tlayacapan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
House with beautiful garden in Chapala. Beautiful house in La Rivera de Chapala on a single…
$14,80M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chapala, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go