Residential properties for sale in Campeche, Mexico

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Campeche City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Campeche City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentBeautiful housing house located near churches, supermarkets,…
$1,85M
3 bedroom house in Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 82 m²
91.00 M2 Terreno82.21 m2 ConstructionNice house 2 levelsGround floor: living room, kitchen, …
$1,37M
