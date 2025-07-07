Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Calimaya, Mexico

3 bedroom house in Residencial Villas del Campo Calimaya, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Residencial Villas del Campo Calimaya, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Field Villas: Monaco ModelWe have different sizes and pricesAmenities: Jogging track, soccer…
$4,71M
4 bedroom house in Santa Maria Nativitas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Maria Nativitas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
House located in Santa Maria Nativitas that has the following characteristics:147 m2 of land…
$3,06M
2 bedroom house in Residencial Villas del Campo Calimaya, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Residencial Villas del Campo Calimaya, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Field villas: CORCEGA PLUS MODEL 96 m2 CONSTRUCTION.Amenities: Jogging track, soccer field, …
$2,36M
Properties features in Calimaya, Mexico

