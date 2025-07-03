Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Acapulco de Juarez, Mexico

19 properties total found
House 11 bedrooms in Acapulco de Juarez, Mexico
House 11 bedrooms
Acapulco de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 340 m²
5000 m2 of land1340 m2 of constructionDouble main bedroom7 bedrooms with bathroom and dressi…
$5,50M
3 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 81 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUEM2 of land: 600.15M2 of construction: 81.84House that consists of;P.B:-Pati…
$3,62M
3 bedroom house in El Bejuco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
El Bejuco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
- Opportunity value$ 1,487,800.00- Commercial value$ 2,030,847M2 of land: 108Construction m2…
$1,49M
TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Nice house located in Costa Azul.It consists of 350m2 of construction and is distributed in …
$1,07M
3 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
House for sale in residential condominium diamond - Acapulco, Guerrero✨ Live or invest in on…
$2,12M
2 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Your own paradise in Acapulco: amplitude, comfort and excellent priceImagine waking up every…
$1,32M
4 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentHouse located on the beaches near the coast, it has the foll…
$1,47M
7 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
7 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 627 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:405 m2 of land, 627 m2 o…
$4,19M
2 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 176 m²
House for sale in villas Lomas de Mozimba - Acapulco, Guerrero✨ Comfort, amplitude and tranq…
$2,94M
2 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentTu Propio Oasis en Acapulco: Comodidad y Estilo CosteroImagi…
$945,000
5 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
936.36 M2 Terreno745.11 m2 ConstructionProperty in residential zone 2 levels, with 5 bedroom…
$9,84M
3 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
139 m2 of land, 292 m2 of construction, house developed in 2 levels that has the following c…
$1,90M
3 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
House in condominium located in Garden Princesas that has the following characteristics:478 …
$1,10M
3 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
House for sale*Only count*210 m2 of land, 261 m2 of construction.Nice house that is near the…
$2,56M
2 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Cas for sale*Only count**Previa Cita 72 hrs**Immediate delivery*House developed on 2 levels …
$963,800
4 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 419 m²
By appointmentImmediate deliveryHouse developed in 3 levels that have the following characte…
$2,45M
6 bedroom house in Puerto Marques, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Puerto Marques, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Sale: $ 2,000,000 USDLive luxury and exclusivity in Real Diamond, Acapulco's most prestigiou…
$2,00M
3 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
186 m2 of land, 193 m2 of construction.House developed in 2 levels that has a ground floor: …
$1,45M
House 90 bedrooms in Acapulco, Mexico
House 90 bedrooms
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 90
Area 4 600 m²
Number of homes30 properties with different degrees of work progress• 9 houses at 99.09%• 21…
$5,07M
