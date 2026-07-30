Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mauritius
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Mauritius

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
Villa 6 bedrooms
Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa options in Mauritius 🇲🇺Location: Belle Mare, east coast of MauritiusPrice: $10.4 – $13…
$13,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mauritius

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go