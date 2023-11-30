Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mauritius
  3. Residential
  4. Vacoas-Phoenix

Residential properties for sale in Vacoas-Phoenix, Mauritius

Port Louis
11
15 properties total found
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 366 m²
€1,79M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden in Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Villa 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Magnificent ocean view for this exquisite 5 ensuite bedroom RES villas, within a private pro…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tamarin, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tamarin, Mauritius
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
A new ecological resort and club appears in the heart of Tamarin on the exclusive west coast…
€1,06M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Xavier, Mauritius
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Xavier, Mauritius
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 bedroom furnished apartment of ‘Ocean Garden 2’ in Flic en Flac is close to the sea a…
€587,294
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
€1,65M
Leave a request
4 room house in Riviere du Rempart, Mauritius
4 room house
Riviere du Rempart, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
€1,70M
Leave a request
3 room house in Triolet, Mauritius
3 room house
Triolet, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Close to the sea, luxury hotels, a golf course, this new ongoing project offers luxury villa…
€619,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Pereybere, Mauritius
4 room house
Pereybere, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
€1,82M
Leave a request
3 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
€455,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grand Baie, Mauritius
2 room apartment
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Grand Baie: In a luxury hotel-style private residence with reception, spa, restaurant, swimm…
€235,000
Leave a request
5 room house with High standing Villa in Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
5 room house with High standing Villa
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all the …
€4,90M
Leave a request
3 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment G + 2 for sale in Grand Baie very close to the beach accessible to foreigners 3…
€294,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
€502,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
2 room apartment
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
The Essence, near the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers residents the coastal lifest…
€422,487
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Penthouse 3 rooms
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
The Essence, located a few steps from the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers the ulti…
€751,190
Leave a request

Property types in Vacoas-Phoenix

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vacoas-Phoenix, Mauritius

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir