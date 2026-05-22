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Villa OneOnly
Villa OneOnly
Villa OneOnly
Villa OneOnly
Villa OneOnly
Show all Villa OneOnly
Villa OneOnly
Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
from
$13,60M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 758 m²
1 real estate property 1
Villa options in Mauritius 🇲🇺Location: Belle Mare, east coast of MauritiusPrice: $10.4 – $13.6 millionOwnership: Freehold (full ownership)Unique format: villas under the legendary 5⭐ Hotel (40+ years of history)Prestigious environment: neighbors – the world elite and celebritiesOnly 52 villa…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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