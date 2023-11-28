Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mauritius
  3. Residential
  4. Flic en Flac
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Flic en Flac, Mauritius

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Xavier, Mauritius
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Xavier, Mauritius
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
This 3 bedroom furnished apartment of ‘Ocean Garden 2’ in Flic en Flac is close to the sea a…
€588,599
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir