Business center BC Dzelzavas 117

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The office center at Dzelzavas Street 117 is one of the most recognizable Class B business complexes in Purvciems, offering a stable and well-organized work environment. Strategically located, the building ensures excellent visibility and convenient access from the city's main arterial roads. The project is ideal for companies that prioritize high functionality combined with reasonable maintenance costs.
The floor plans are flexible, allowing for the creation of either open-plan offices or partitioned workspaces tailored to specific client needs. For the convenience of tenants, the building is equipped with modern ventilation and air conditioning systems, ensuring a pleasant microclimate in any season. Security is guaranteed by 24/7 physical security, video surveillance, and an access control system. One of the greatest advantages of the complex is the spacious parking lot available to both employees and clients.
The first floor features a cozy café and various service providers, making daily routines easier for staff. The surrounding infrastructure is excellently developed, with public transport stops, shopping centers, and lunch restaurants in the immediate vicinity. The office center stands out with professional management and prompt technical support for everyday matters. This is an environment where business efficiency meets a convenient location and thoughtful service. Dzelzavas 117 is a forward-thinking choice for long-term corporate growth and employee well-being.
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return