Business center BC Dzelzavas 117

Riga, Latvia
from
$694
;
20
ID: 33995
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1541
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024

About the complex

The office center at Dzelzavas Street 117 is one of the most recognizable Class B business complexes in Purvciems, offering a stable and well-organized work environment. Strategically located, the building ensures excellent visibility and convenient access from the city's main arterial roads. The project is ideal for companies that prioritize high functionality combined with reasonable maintenance costs. The floor plans are flexible, allowing for the creation of either open-plan offices or partitioned workspaces tailored to specific client needs. For the convenience of tenants, the building is equipped with modern ventilation and air conditioning systems, ensuring a pleasant microclimate in any season. Security is guaranteed by 24/7 physical security, video surveillance, and an access control system. One of the greatest advantages of the complex is the spacious parking lot available to both employees and clients. The first floor features a cozy café and various service providers, making daily routines easier for staff. The surrounding infrastructure is excellently developed, with public transport stops, shopping centers, and lunch restaurants in the immediate vicinity. The office center stands out with professional management and prompt technical support for everyday matters. This is an environment where business efficiency meets a convenient location and thoughtful service. Dzelzavas 117 is a forward-thinking choice for long-term corporate growth and employee well-being.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
