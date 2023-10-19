UAE
Lands for sale in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
100 properties total found
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape. The street is settled, there are neighbors nearby from dif…
€5,219
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Section of correct shape, asphalt entrance.. Light, gas, water - near. View of the estuary
€9,490
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape. The sea is not far away, a quiet place for comfortable cou…
€9,490
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape. Paved entrance, all communications on the facade. From the…
€17,081
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape. Light and water pass along the facade of the site
€6,168
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape. A box was built on the site
€5,978
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape. All communications are nearby
€10,438
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The area is properly shaped. Light/water along the elevation of the parcel. The site is comp…
€17,081
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
all communications nearby
€9,490
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Section of regular shape 25 by 40. A new developing area
€5,029
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape. A new cut
€2,372
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Section of regular shape 25 by 40. A new cut
€5,029
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
A site on the banks of the Tiligul estuary
€1,423
1
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The area is 5 acres. Sakharov district, close to the road. There's a foundation. Communicati…
€27,520
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1st Fontanka. Light and water along the site, the area is partially built up. Riviera is near
€9,015
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape. Asphalt street
€46,499
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Plot in the resort area, close to the sea. Light and water in the area
€26,571
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
beautiful land plot in a picturesque place on the banks of the Tiligul Linam, 3 lines from t…
€2,847
1
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Site with foundation. The street is populated
€6,643
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Plot in Fontanka-3. Regular shape 23X27 meters. Great promising neighborhood. A power line r…
€6,643
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape. Front
€4,745
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape
€4,745
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The section is the correct shape
€4,745
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Plot overlooking the estuary, light, water, gas on the street, built-up area
€25,622
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Nice lot on a built-up street with all the communications on the facade. The asphalted entrance
€49,345
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The site is in a good place overlooking the Liman, all communications light, water, gas on t…
€10,438
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Section of regular shape, facade 22.5 meters. Light, water on the site. The first row from t…
€73,069
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1st Fontanka, Light and water on the street. Built-up area
€13,285
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
1st Fontanka. The site is in a very good place, asphalt entrance, light, water, gas on the s…
€41,279
Recommend
Plot of land
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
The area on the sea side. There is an opportunity to buy a neighboring plot 3425
€56,937
Recommend
