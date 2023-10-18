Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Costa del Maresme, Spain

Plot of land in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Plot of land
Costa del Maresme, Spain
The site in the first line of the sea of the city Sant' Paul de Mar with great sea views an…
€4,91M
Plot of land in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Plot of land
Costa del Maresme, Spain
The parcel in on the coast Costa Marezm in the first line of the sea of the city of Arenis d…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Plot of land
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Allotment near the port of the city of Arenis de Mar is Fored Sale. Total area is 11556 sq.m…
€1,70M
Plot of land in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Plot of land
Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 allotments near Sant' Andreu's city de Liavaneras are Fored Sale. Total area is 6147 sq.m.…
€3,90M
Plot of land in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Plot of land
Costa del Maresme, Spain
For sale plot of land in on the coast of Costa Marezme overlooking the sea in the city of Sa…
€320,000
