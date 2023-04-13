Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia

56 properties total found
Plot of landin Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 52,961
Plot of landin Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 127,471
Plot of landin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Plot of land
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
€ 221,689
Art. 39950005 It is proposed for sale a land plot of 19.5 acres near the railway station of…
Plot of landin Vartemyagi, Russia
Plot of land
Vartemyagi, Russia
€ 43,784
10 km. from St. Petersburg on the Novopriozerskaya highway and on the old-priozers track you…
Plot of landin Vartemyagi, Russia
Plot of land
Vartemyagi, Russia
€ 260,484
Plot of landin Kudrovo, Russia
Plot of land
Kudrovo, Russia
€ 221,689
Art. 38672235 It is offered for sale a land plot in the Vsevolozhsk district, Zanevsk city …
Plot of landin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Plot of land
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
€ 354,702
Art. 37377908 It is proposed for sale a land plot of 38.8 acres near the railway station of…
Plot of landin Posyolok Imeni Morozova, Russia
Plot of land
Posyolok Imeni Morozova, Russia
€ 553,114
Plot of landin Yanino-1, Russia
Plot of land
Yanino-1, Russia
€ 1,806,764
Plot of landin Irinovka, Russia
Plot of land
Irinovka, Russia
€ 437,835
Plot of landin Irinovka, Russia
Plot of land
Irinovka, Russia
€ 875,671
Art. 34722675 Invest in a real asset! We draw your attention to a plot of land for the deve…
Plot of landin Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 49,880
Art. 33488349 Ideal for base and agritourism! Land for sale 1.8 hectares near der. Leskol…
Plot of landin Minulovo, Russia
Plot of land
Minulovo, Russia
€ 45,446
Art. 29479147 Sale of 20 acre parcel in KP „ Vsevolozhsky ”".The plot is flat, correct. The …
Plot of landin Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 171,809
Art. 24398234 A dry, flat section of 23 acres in IZhS for private development in an actively…
Plot of landin Novosaratovka, Russia
Plot of land
Novosaratovka, Russia
€ 637,355
Art. 24295848 Hello, dear Buyer! We offer you the most promising plot of land for the opera…
Plot of landin Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 121,929
Art. 24086378 A large, even section of IZhS for private development is offered in an activel…
Plot of landin Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 144,098
Art. 24208892 A large, even section of IZhS for private development is offered in an activel…
Plot of landin Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 73,157
Art. 24087043 A dry, flat IZhS section for private development is offered in an actively dev…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 47,533
Art. 55552335 It is proposed to sell the IZhS property in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubro…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,059
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 43,575
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,937
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 66,593
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 48,682
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 46,959
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 52,988
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,258
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 41,141
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 51,454
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of landin Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 40,582
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
