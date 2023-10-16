UAE
Realting.com
Land
Russia
Leningrad oblast
Lands for sale in Leningrad oblast, Russia
127 properties total found
Plot of land
Seleznevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€510,679
Recommend
Plot of land
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€1,23M
Recommend
Plot of land
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€3,891
Recommend
Plot of land
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51267342 Plot under the Izhs 1500 square meters Rectangular regular shape. Direct…
€43,773
Recommend
Plot of land
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51206640 Plot under the Izhs 1500 square meters Rectangular regular shape. Direct…
€53,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51901136 Pearl of the Karelian isthmus! A unique opportunity to purchase a large pl…
€252,908
Recommend
Plot of land
Volosovo, Russia
€4,864
Recommend
Plot of land
Torosovo, Russia
€6,809
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51698967 The pearl of the Earth of the Russian - a plot of 13.5 ares in the pine fores…
€116,629
Recommend
Plot of land
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€15,564
Recommend
Plot of land
Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€8,755
Recommend
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
For sale is a plot of 33 acres in a picturesque quiet place near the forest, away from the v…
€32,100
Recommend
Plot of land
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51202830 Magnificent dry plot - 470 acres of coniferous forest with flat landscape-PRO…
€651,724
Recommend
Plot of land
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 50375575 We present to your attention a plot prepared for the construction of your r…
€113,322
Recommend
Plot of land
Retyunskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
On sale is a flat, dry plot of 9.7 hundred. IN LUZHOM R-NE, D. BIG LAKES! Near the site a p…
€1,945
Recommend
Plot of land
Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 50282639 We offer to purchase a wonderful dry plot, located among the picturesque pine…
€64,200
Recommend
Plot of land
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 50738156 Dear our Buyer - a connoisseur of Nature and Unique Places! We present to …
€544,725
Recommend
Plot of land
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
13 acres for sale in the cottage village of Pavlovsky Dachi. PARTICIPANT is high, even, conv…
€12,645
Recommend
Plot of land
Sumino, Russia
I will sell a good flat rectangular plot for the construction of a country house. 17.5 LPH,…
€5,836
Recommend
Plot of land
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 49106343 We present to your attention a beautiful plot of 12 acres in the elite villag…
€97,272
Recommend
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 49222234 On the border of the mountains. Gatchina and der. Vaya(in the administrative …
€142,990
Recommend
Plot of land
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Land for sale in the village, near good neighbors. Near shops, excellent transport links. C…
€3,891
Recommend
Plot of land
Lisinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Land for sale in gardening in the Tosnensky district, Radofinnikovo massif, Romashka SNT". P…
€973
Recommend
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
WEEK!!! I will sell 6.56 acres in a good location in the Tytsy massif in Lesnaya SNT. The si…
€12,159
Recommend
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
WEEK!!! I will sell 6.08 acres in a good location in the Tytsy massif in Lesnaya SNT. The si…
€11,186
Recommend
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 48564971 Cottage village « Rodnik » is located in the Gatchinsky district of the Lenin…
€16,536
Recommend
Plot of land
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€632,270
Recommend
Plot of land
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 48495917 It is proposed to purchase a land mass of 13.48 hectares in the north directi…
€972,723
Recommend
Plot of land
Kuyvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 48369896 It is proposed to purchase a promising land estate in the north of the Lening…
€7,78M
Recommend
Plot of land
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
I will sell the land of 16 acres, in the village of Ovintsevo, Volosovsky district. 100ki fr…
€3,891
Recommend
