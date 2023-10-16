Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Land
  3. Russia
  4. Leningrad oblast

Lands for sale in Leningrad oblast, Russia

127 properties total found
Plot of land in Seleznevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Seleznevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€510,679
Plot of land in Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€1,23M
Plot of land in Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€3,891
Plot of land in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51267342 Plot under the Izhs 1500 square meters Rectangular regular shape. Direct…
€43,773
Plot of land in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51206640 Plot under the Izhs 1500 square meters Rectangular regular shape. Direct…
€53,500
Plot of land in Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51901136 Pearl of the Karelian isthmus! A unique opportunity to purchase a large pl…
€252,908
Plot of land in Volosovo, Russia
Plot of land
Volosovo, Russia
€4,864
Plot of land in Torosovo, Russia
Plot of land
Torosovo, Russia
€6,809
Plot of land in Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51698967 The pearl of the Earth of the Russian - a plot of 13.5 ares in the pine fores…
€116,629
Plot of land in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€15,564
Plot of land in Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€8,755
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
For sale is a plot of 33 acres in a picturesque quiet place near the forest, away from the v…
€32,100
Plot of land in Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 51202830 Magnificent dry plot - 470 acres of coniferous forest with flat landscape-PRO…
€651,724
Plot of land in Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 50375575 We present to your attention a plot prepared for the construction of your r…
€113,322
Plot of land in Retyunskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Retyunskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
On sale is a flat, dry plot of 9.7 hundred. IN LUZHOM R-NE, D. BIG LAKES! Near the site a p…
€1,945
Plot of land in Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 50282639 We offer to purchase a wonderful dry plot, located among the picturesque pine…
€64,200
Plot of land in Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 50738156 Dear our Buyer - a connoisseur of Nature and Unique Places! We present to …
€544,725
Plot of land in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
13 acres for sale in the cottage village of Pavlovsky Dachi. PARTICIPANT is high, even, conv…
€12,645
Plot of land in Sumino, Russia
Plot of land
Sumino, Russia
I will sell a good flat rectangular plot for the construction of a country house. 17.5 LPH,…
€5,836
Plot of land in Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 49106343 We present to your attention a beautiful plot of 12 acres in the elite villag…
€97,272
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 49222234 On the border of the mountains. Gatchina and der. Vaya(in the administrative …
€142,990
Plot of land in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Land for sale in the village, near good neighbors. Near shops, excellent transport links. C…
€3,891
Plot of land in Lisinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Lisinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Land for sale in gardening in the Tosnensky district, Radofinnikovo massif, Romashka SNT". P…
€973
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
WEEK!!! I will sell 6.56 acres in a good location in the Tytsy massif in Lesnaya SNT. The si…
€12,159
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
WEEK!!! I will sell 6.08 acres in a good location in the Tytsy massif in Lesnaya SNT. The si…
€11,186
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 48564971 Cottage village « Rodnik » is located in the Gatchinsky district of the Lenin…
€16,536
Plot of land in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€632,270
Plot of land in Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 48495917 It is proposed to purchase a land mass of 13.48 hectares in the north directi…
€972,723
Plot of land in Kuyvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Kuyvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Art. 48369896 It is proposed to purchase a promising land estate in the north of the Lening…
€7,78M
Plot of land in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
I will sell the land of 16 acres, in the village of Ovintsevo, Volosovsky district. 100ki fr…
€3,891
