Lands for sale in Lagos, Portugal

25 properties total found
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 285,000
Plot for construction of villa in Lagos.  We are pleased to present you the location you so…
Plot of land in Luz, Portugal
Plot of land
Luz, Portugal
€ 325,000
Urban plot, located at the entrance of Praia da Luz, within walking distance of the village …
Plot of land in Luz, Portugal
Plot of land
Luz, Portugal
€ 300,000
Urban plot, located at the entrance of Praia da Luz, within walking distance of the village …
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 3,000,000
Unique opportunity to acquire one of the last 1st line plots in Ponta da Piedade, Lagos. Se…
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 320,000
Urban plot of land, with viability for the construction of a detached villa with a swimming …
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 320,000
Urban plot of land, with viability for the construction of a detached villa with a swimming …
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 340,000
Urban plot of land, with viability for the construction of a detached villa with a swimming …
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 1,320,000
Excellent plot where you can build your dream home, which enjoys fantastic views over the se…
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 1,430,000
Excellent plot where you can build your dream home, which benefits from fantastic sea and go…
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 680,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 680,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 1,170,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 680,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 680,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 680,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 680,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 1,590,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 1,810,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 680,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 680,000
Plot of land in Luz, Portugal
Plot of land
Luz, Portugal
€ 2,800,000
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 1,100,000
Well located plot in an elevated area with panoramic views over the Marina and the city of L…
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 1,200,000
Well located plot in an elevated area with panoramic views over the Marina and the city of L…
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 1,590,000
Excellent plot where you can build your dream home, which benefits from fantastic direct vie…
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 1,480,000
Excellent plot where you can build your dream home, which benefits from fantastic direct vie…
