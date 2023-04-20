Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Zhodzina

Lands for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Zhodzina, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhodzina, Belarus
€ 19,175
Spacious commercial plot for sale in Zhodino Address: Zhodino, st. Moscow ➜ 惧 Excellent plo…
Plot of land in Zhodzina, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhodzina, Belarus
€ 15,523
Land for sale in Zhodino. Light, gas, central water down the street. Good driveway. LETTER, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir