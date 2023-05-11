Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District

Lands for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,658
Plot of land in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 277,712
Plot of land in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,187
Plot of land in Kryvichy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kryvichy, Belarus
Area 128 m²
€ 6,829
Plot of land in Myadzyel, Belarus
Plot of land
Myadzyel, Belarus
€ 7,284
