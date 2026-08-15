Residential properties for sale in Central Kenya, Kenya

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Residential properties in Central Kenya, Kenya

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Kiambu
7
Gitothua ward
4
Tatu City
4
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
1 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$94,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$248,500
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1 room studio apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
1 room studio apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$54,800
Leave a request
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2 bedroom apartment in Tatu City, Kenya
2 bedroom apartment
Tatu City, Kenya
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/10
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business dist…
$148,700
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Biashara ward, Kenya
3 bedroom house
Biashara ward, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms Bungalow house for sale in Ruiru Kimbo - newly constructed (sold as is) This p…
$46,992
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2 bedroom apartment in Ndenderu ward, Kenya
2 bedroom apartment
Ndenderu ward, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 11
The project covers an area of 1 hectare, a total area of 32,609   Square meters, 11 floors o…
$57,810
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Property types in Central Kenya

apartments

Properties features in Central Kenya, Kenya

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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