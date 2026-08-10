Residential properties for sale in Nairobi, Kenya

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Residential properties in Nairobi County, Kenya

;
apartments
4
houses
6
10 properties total found
Apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
Apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
$60,728
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 023 m²
Number of floors 1
HOME 5 BEDROOM House Features:   Spacious Layout: This 5-bedroom house offers gener…
$396,825
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3 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
DETAILS Kileleshwa 3-Bedroom Apartment at Wakamu Discover the perfect home and investm…
$106,397
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 bedroom house in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom house
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
5 Bedroom Maisonette For Sale In Jamhuri Estate Two Description On the top floor - 1ma…
$192,831
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5 bedroom house in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom house
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 4 047 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN BOGANI, KAREN 5 Bedroom Ensuite + DSQ 2 Storey modern design villa…
$539,344
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3 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
3 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Description • 2/3 bedroom luxurious apartments. • Master bedroom ensuite with large wa…
$92,252
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 023 m²
DETAILS Luxurious 5-Bedroom Kileleshwa Townhouse: Your Dream Home Awaits Discover opul…
$1,16M
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Bungalow 10 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Bungalow 10 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 10
Area 16 187 m²
Number of floors 1
DETAILS Experience Unrivaled Luxury: Own a Residential Property in Karen Prepare to be…
$1,34M
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5 bedroom apartment in Nairobi, Kenya
5 bedroom apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Floor 16
Why Invest in 3408 BELVA? 3408 BELVA is a signature collection of luxury apartments locat…
$330,000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Number of floors 1
Let’s dive into the details of this remarkable property:   Located in the Blue Zone…
$1,20M
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Properties features in Nairobi County, Kenya

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