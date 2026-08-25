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Houses with garage for sale in Kenya

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Nairobi County
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2 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mwingi North, Kenya
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mwingi North, Kenya
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a new bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in the residential area of Los Altos. Th…
$341 203
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Ngong, Upper Matasia, and 10 minutes’ drive from Ngong town. The property is lo…
$2 428
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Property types in Kenya

bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Kenya

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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