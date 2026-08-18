Bungalows for sale in Kenya

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Bungalows in Kenya

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3 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mwingi North, Kenya
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mwingi North, Kenya
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a new bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in the residential area of Los Altos. Th…
$341,203
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Bungalow 10 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Bungalow 10 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 10
Area 16 187 m²
Number of floors 1
DETAILS Experience Unrivaled Luxury: Own a Residential Property in Karen Prepare to be…
$1,34M
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Oloolua ward, Kenya
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Ngong, Upper Matasia, and 10 minutes’ drive from Ngong town. The property is lo…
$2,428
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Properties features in Kenya

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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