Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Ulytau Region
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ulytau Region, Kazakhstan

apartments
10
houses
4
14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
2 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
Bright and isolated rooms create a feeling of spaciousness and comfort, which makes this apa…
$41,914
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
House 10 rooms
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 10
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
400 m2 semi-detached house located in a green, quiet residential part of Mokotów (Służew).  …
$796,965
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
5 room house
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 5
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale on the first line by the Lielupe River. Price reduced. Profitable proposition…
$785,888
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
1 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Great Price for an Apartment in a Renovated Building Description: I am offering an apartm…
$38,420
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
4 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
New apartment with 2 balconies for sale on Żeglarska Street, Mroków Area: 128 m² (64 m² + at…
$145,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
4 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale new 4-room apartment in Warsaw, in the prestigious Pauza Ochota residential complex…
$922,661
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
3 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/3
Property and heating - gas heating. Extras - video surveillance, optical internet, internet.…
$240,282
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
3 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/3
$107,566
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
1 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
Great Price for an Apartment in a Renovated Building Description: I am offering an apartm…
$25,440
Leave a request
4 room house in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
4 room house
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-house in Jurmala for sale with its own pier on the shore of Lielupe. House structures: …
$288,159
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
3 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
New three-room apartment with full finishing just 300 meters from the sea. • The house has …
$230,527
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Riverside Views at Damac Riverside! Unique investment opportunity! Great location! Premium f…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
2 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
$191,421
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
2 room apartment
Ulytau District, Kazakhstan
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique 2-level loft-style apartment of 74 m², located in a renovated house fro…
$360,292
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

Properties features in Ulytau Region, Kazakhstan

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go