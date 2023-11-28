Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Montesilvano
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Montesilvano, Italy

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 2
EC-310317. Продано! Элегантная однокомнатная квартира с панорамным видом на мореЭлегантная о…
€90,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
EC-111. Продано! Новые апартаменты в г. Монтесильвано Апартаменты изготовлены из качественны…
€182,500
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
3 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
IT-. Продается часть виллы около 141 кв.м. на трех уровняхНедалеко от Пескары в 7 км от мо…
€160,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
