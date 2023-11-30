Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Greve in Chianti

Residential properties for sale in Greve in Chianti, Italy

houses
3
3 properties total found
House with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Greve in Chianti, Italy
House with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Area 10 m²
Luxurious house located in the heart of Tuscany, in the city of Chianti In the house - spac…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 400 m²
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…
€18,00M
Leave a request
8 room house with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Greve in Chianti, Italy
8 room house with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Beautiful house located in Chianti, Tuscany In total 20 km . from Siena and 50 km away . fr…
€3,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir