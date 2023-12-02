Houses for sale in Anzio, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
House with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Anzio, Italy
House with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Anzio, Italy
Area 2 m²
The new house is located in the quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. Only 200 meters to the beach and…
€240,000
per month
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Anzio, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Anzio, Italy
Area 5 m²
The nice villa is located in a quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. The resort consists of two parts:…
€900,000
per month
Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Anzio, Italy
Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Anzio, Italy
Area 3 m²
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Sandy beach is located 2 km from the house. The …
€230,000
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
The beautiful villa is located in the resort town of Anzio, Lazio. The area of this villa is…
€320,000
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
The beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Small shops, bars, supermarkets and restaura…
€285,000
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Anzio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 138 m²
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the villa is 138 square meters, it i…
€269,000
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
The nice villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the two-storey house is 85 square met…
€250,000
per month
