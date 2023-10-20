  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Kfar Yona
  4. Residential quarter Villa haut standing

Residential quarter Villa haut standing

Kfar Yona, Israel
from
$2,11M
11/06/2025
$2,11M
14/05/2025
$5,618
;
9
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25954
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Village
    Kfar Yona

About the complex

Français Français
SUBLE HOUSE OF 330 M2 CONSTRUCTED ON 460 M2 FIELD INCLUDING 7 CHAMBRES OF WHICH SPACIEOUS FOLLOW-UP PARENTAL. SUERBE JARDIN ARBORE WITH PISCINE, EXTERNAL KITCHEN.. RUE CALME AND RESEARCH.

Location on the map

Kfar Yona, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,74M
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un quartier pittoresque de hakerem
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,39M
Residential quarter Un tout nouvel appartement a ramat aviv gimel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,545
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa haut standing
Kfar Yona, Israel
from
$2,11M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,15M
Exclusive to Herzliya! Superb 5-room apartment for sale ???? Location: Hahasharon Street, Herzliya Area: 125m2 + terrace Sukkah of 15m2 Building: Modern, built in 2021 Parking Space Price: 4,290,000 Looking for the perfect house in Herzliya? This exclusive 5-room apartment offers a modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,66M
6 rooms 140 m2 with balcony soukkah elevator parking cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$19,663
Beautiful luxurious new and modern house. Private elevator . swimming pool cinema room. All the comfort and luxury you can see in an exceptional area. for more information contact us
Agency
Real estate Israel
