  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces a louer rue rabbi chaim berlin kiryat shmuel jerusalem

Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces a louer rue rabbi chaim berlin kiryat shmuel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,275
20/04/2025
$2,275
02/04/2025
$2,388
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25601
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Rabbi Chaim Street Berlin is located in the Kiryat Shmuel district of Jerusalem, near the prestigious Rehavia district. This area is characterized by quiet streets and a neat environment, with easy access to the city centre. The nearby Gaza street offers a variety of cafes, restaurants, banks and shops, providing a comfortable and pleasant living environment. Bright and quiet apartment on the 2nd floor (without elevator) with spectacular panoramic views. The apartment includes: A large equipped kitchen One bedroom with access to a balcony soucca A master suite with ensuite bathroom Another room A bathroom with bathtub The apartment is partially furnished and located close to public transport, Gaza Street and its services.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem abu tor
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,635
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,15M
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$786,520
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces a louer rue rabbi chaim berlin kiryat shmuel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,275
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,06M
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
Rachi Street Tel-Aviv 5th floor (last floor) Duplex 83 m2 built (measured) Balconies 24 square meters 4 rooms 2.5 bathrooms renovated
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,06M
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications