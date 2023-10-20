Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces a louer rue rabbi chaim berlin kiryat shmuel jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Rabbi Chaim Street Berlin is located in the Kiryat Shmuel district of Jerusalem, near the prestigious Rehavia district. This area is characterized by quiet streets and a neat environment, with easy access to the city centre. The nearby Gaza street offers a variety of cafes, restaurants, banks and shops, providing a comfortable and pleasant living environment.
Bright and quiet apartment on the 2nd floor (without elevator) with spectacular panoramic views. The apartment includes:
A large equipped kitchen
One bedroom with access to a balcony soucca
A master suite with ensuite bathroom
Another room
A bathroom with bathtub
The apartment is partially furnished and located close to public transport, Gaza Street and its services.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street.
In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator.
Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar.
terrace of 10 m2.
pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad.
city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense