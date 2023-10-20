Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
New on the market! Beautiful apartment in a new and quality project in the heart of Ramat Gan.
Why is this apartment so special?
•76 m2 perfectly arranged
•Large 12.5 m2 terrace - perfect for sunny breakfasts!
•High floor - panoramic view of the city
•Façade overlooking Haroeh Street - natural light and plenty of air
•Parking with lift
Why should you be interested?
- New building - delivered less than a year ago
- Central location and search
- Young and dynamic neighbourhood - perfect for young families or investors
- Careful design and high quality construction
This is your chance to move into a new and designed apartment in a first-rate location!
Looking for a real estate investment? This is exactly the apartment you need - the strong rental demand in the area promises excellent yield!
Don't miss this opportunity! Contact us today to arrange a visit and see for yourself the enormous potential of this apartment
Location on the map
Ramat Gan, Israel
