Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan

Ramat Gan, Israel
3
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan

About the complex

New on the market! Beautiful apartment in a new and quality project in the heart of Ramat Gan. Why is this apartment so special? •76 m2 perfectly arranged •Large 12.5 m2 terrace - perfect for sunny breakfasts! •High floor - panoramic view of the city •Façade overlooking Haroeh Street - natural light and plenty of air •Parking with lift Why should you be interested? - New building - delivered less than a year ago - Central location and search - Young and dynamic neighbourhood - perfect for young families or investors - Careful design and high quality construction This is your chance to move into a new and designed apartment in a first-rate location! Looking for a real estate investment? This is exactly the apartment you need - the strong rental demand in the area promises excellent yield! Don't miss this opportunity! Contact us today to arrange a visit and see for yourself the enormous potential of this apartment

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications