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Residential properties for sale in Bnei Brak, Israel

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1 property total found
5 room apartment in Bnei Brak, Israel
5 room apartment
Bnei Brak, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Reference: BK 100 District: facing Hayarkon Park and Ramat Hahayal and 5 minutes from Tel Av…
$1,28M
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