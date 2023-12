Padangsambian, Indonesia

from €82,625

Completion date: 2024

Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP

Off-plan new villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 The wonderful climate, long beautiful beaches, the island's unique culture, the beauty of the buildings and nature attract visitors year-round. Many people come here for permanent residence. This is one of the best offers for a new villa on the island. Villa 80 m2 has two bedrooms, a kitchen living room, two bathrooms, and a private pool, which occupies a central place in the villa. Real estate is now in very high demand, prices have not yet risen, but this is a matter of six months - several years Now there is a unique opportunity to make x2 - x3 on real estate investments in this beautiful place. The villa can be resold after construction or rented out, receiving 23% per annum. The villa will be with a full finish, plumbing, landscape design elements, and planted plants. Furniture and appliances are available by agreement. Our company is ready to manage your villa. Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.