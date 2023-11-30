Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Zirci jaras

Lands for sale in Zirci jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 942 m²
€18,333
Leave a request
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 962 m²
€18,705
Leave a request
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€17,562
Leave a request
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 921 m²
€17,934
Leave a request
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 940 m²
€18,306
Leave a request
Plot of land in Borzavar, Hungary
Plot of land
Borzavar, Hungary
Area 1 m²
€26,569
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir