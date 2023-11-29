Show property on map Show properties list
  Hungary
  Hungary
  Land
  Vasvari jaras

Lands for sale in Vasvari jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Gersekarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gersekarat, Hungary
Area 2 633 m²
€9,121
Plot of land in Berbaltavar, Hungary
Plot of land
Berbaltavar, Hungary
Area 4 086 m²
€2,624
Plot of land in Oszko, Hungary
Plot of land
Oszko, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€40,624
Plot of land in Petomihalyfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Petomihalyfa, Hungary
Area 2 212 m²
€4,455
Plot of land in Nagytilaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagytilaj, Hungary
Area 3 461 m²
€4,062
Plot of land in Puespoekmolnari, Hungary
Plot of land
Puespoekmolnari, Hungary
Area 8 886 m²
€31,212
