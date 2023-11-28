Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Tokaji jaras

Commercial real estate in Tokaji jaras, Hungary

Tokaj
3
3 properties total found
Commercial in Tokaj, Hungary
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
Area 58 m²
€314,656
Leave a request
Commercial in Tokaj, Hungary
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
Area 407 m²
€399,947
Leave a request
Commercial in Tokaj, Hungary
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
Area 300 m²
Tokaj is a world-famous wine region with a speciality called Tokaji Aszú. When Louis XIV. o…
€705,943
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir