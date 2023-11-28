Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Szolnok

Commercial real estate in Szolnok, Hungary

10 properties total found
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 82 m²
€146,962
Leave a request
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 36 m²
€39,051
Leave a request
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 18 m²
€49,862
Leave a request
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 738 m²
€393,131
Leave a request
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 178 m²
€196,824
Leave a request
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 512 m²
€469,754
Leave a request
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 1 104 m²
€629,838
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 398 m²
€700,000
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 905 m²
€1,40M
Leave a request
Commercial in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Area 3 800 m²
€264,708
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir