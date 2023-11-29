Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Suemegi jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Ukk, Hungary
Plot of land
Ukk, Hungary
Area 7 128 m²
€23,224
Plot of land in Suemeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Suemeg, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€86,542
