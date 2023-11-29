Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Nagykanizsai jaras

Commercial real estate in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

Nagykanizsa
5
6 properties total found
Commercial in Zalakaros, Hungary
Commercial
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 36 m²
€69,427
Leave a request
Commercial in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€144,148
Leave a request
Commercial in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€25,981
Leave a request
Commercial in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 870 m²
€393,649
Leave a request
Commercial in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€60,580
Leave a request
Commercial in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 4 445 m²
€1,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir