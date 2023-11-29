Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Letenyei jaras

Commercial real estate in Letenyei jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Commercial in Becsehely, Hungary
Commercial
Becsehely, Hungary
Area 55 m²
€38,881
Leave a request
Commercial in Becsehely, Hungary
Commercial
Becsehely, Hungary
Area 246 m²
€44,361
Leave a request
Commercial in Letenye, Hungary
Commercial
Letenye, Hungary
Area 955 m²
€157,349
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir