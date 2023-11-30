Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Kistarcsa

Commercial real estate in Kistarcsa, Hungary

6 properties total found
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 444 m²
€569,757
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 1 350 m²
€1,07M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 475 m²
€755,611
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 2 611 m²
For sale in Nagytárcsa, at the M0 motorway junction, easily accessible location, is an indus…
€3,81M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 2 464 m²
€3,02M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 137 m²
€338,299
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir