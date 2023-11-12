Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Commercial 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 426 m²
Property Code: 1491 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Corner Building of total surface 426 sq.m, 3 le…
€700,000
Manufacture in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 3 735 m²
Ref: 1126 - Frati Kropias SALE Land total area 3735 sq.m. Price: 48.550 €. The land is 740 s…
€26,000
Manufacture in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 153 m²
Ref: 1128 - SAINT GEORGE SKLIPOU Kropias SALE Land total area 1153 sq.m. The land 11 has vin…
€11,500
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a shop that was built on the plot of 1050 sq.m. in the district V…
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 250 m²
Number of floors 1
There are offered for sale investment properties - shops in a chic shopping center in the Va…
€2,10M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 695 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and hea…
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale an investment property of total area of 330 sq.m. on a plot of 285 s…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located in the area of VariThe building consists of: basement, provided for …
€650,000
