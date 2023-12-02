Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Trilofos, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Trilofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 980 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are solar panels fo…
€450,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 3 detached houses on the island of Crete. Each house has a…
€1,35M
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a gas station fully equipped with a basement and a ground floor of a total of 260 s…
€800,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
A 190 sq.m. store is for sale in the most central spot of Thessaloniki’s Plagiari. The store…
€530,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavin…
€285,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business space fully equipped with a total area of 900 sq.m. in a central spot of t…
€670,000
per month
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 4500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of th…
€1,50M
per month
